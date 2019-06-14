Superior Elks Lodge Celebrates Flag Day

The program described the history and evolution of the stars and stripes.

DULUTH, Minn. – Veterans and civilians attended a Flag Day ceremony at the Elks Lodge in Superior on June 14th.

One Vietnam Veteran says ceremonies like these help honor what the flag means to our nation.

“What they did here at the Elks is a good example when they have ceremonies and just in general be kind to our flag support it and show it some respect,” said veteran and honor guard member, Eual Moore.