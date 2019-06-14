UWS Theatre Camp to Perform “The Aristocats”

The students are learning new skills such as quick changes and dance, all to prepare for a production of 'The Aristocats.'

SUPERIOR, Wis. – 13 middle an high school students are learning the basics of theater at the UWS stage as they are attending a two week intensive camp.

One leader, who was busy changing costumes, says it’s all about forming bonds.

“Theatre is a place of escape a lot of people are struggling with so many things in life when you come together to put on a show. I think that really brings people together and it really brings healing and a lot of friendships are formed,” said Joshua Smith, a theatre camp leader.

The campers will perform ‘The Aristocats’ on Friday June 21 at 7pm.