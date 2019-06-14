Wisdom Center for Change Offers Acupuncture, Reiki Healing & More

Formally Known As 'Rooted Folks Center for Evolution'

SUPERIOR, Wisc. — In this weeks Active Adventures we are slowing things down and healing ourselves from the inside and out. Twin sisters in the Twin Ports can help with injuries both physically and mentally, using alternative & holistic health. Formally known as Rooted Folks Center for Evolution, they have now re-branded and changed their name to Wisdom Center for Change. Offering Acupuncture, Reiki Healing, Tibetan Yoga, Mommy and Me Music and Movement classes and more.

To learn about acupuncture as well as Reiki healing, watch the video above for an in depth look at what you can expect.

Fox 21’s Brittney Merlot and Brett Scott gave it a try for the first time and share their experiences.

Visit Wisdom Center for Change’s Facebook for more information.

Book your appointment now by CLICKING HERE or calling (612) 462-8484, reservations only

LOCATION: 916 Hammond Ave #200, Superior, WI 54880