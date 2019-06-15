Duluth DFL Endorses Candidates at Annual Convention

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson was endorsed by the DFL for her re-election bid among others.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth DFL endorsed candidates for some of this year’s local races at their annual convention on Saturday.

At-large Duluth City Council candidate Mike Mayou and District 5 City Council candidate Janet Kennedy were also endorsed on Saturday.

Councilor Zack Filipovich says even though nobody gets elected at the convention, it’s a great way for the candidates to get a boost in their campaigns.

“I think people are coming out to have their voices heard, this is an important process for a lot of people especially in Duluth, and people want to help elevate their candidate to the top,” said Filipovich.

In total, 239 delegates gathered to cast ballots at Lincoln Park Middle School.