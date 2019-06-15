Former Blue Devils/Bulldogs Standout Matt Niskanen Traded to Philadelphia

The Virginia native won the Stanley Cup with Washington last season.

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. – Virginia native and former UMD star defenseman Matt Niskanen was traded on Friday afternoon. The Washington Capitals traded Niskanen to the Philadelphia Flyers for defenseman Radko Gudas.

Niskanen just wrapped up his fifth year with the Caps where he won the Stanley Cup with them last year. He had two years remaining on his contract, carrying a $5.75 million cap.

Last season, the 13-year NHL veteran scored eight goals and recorded 25 points.