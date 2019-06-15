Juneteenth Celebration Commemorates End of Slavery

Duluth NAACP celebrates with community.

DULUTH, Minn.- Wednesday the 19th of June is the holiday Juneteenth, commemorating the day when slaves ere set free in the United States,and it was celebrated on Saturday in Duluth.

The NAACP gathered members of the community outside the Central Hillside Community Center for a cookout celebrating the day of freedom.

Hundreds of people from all different backgrounds came to enjoy food, fellowship, and standing together to fight oppression.

“We know that there’s still a lot of discrimination here in Duluth and as well as across the country,” said Claudie Washington, President of the Twin Ports African American Mens Group.

“It makes me feel like we’ve got community support, when you have a diverse population it makes me feel really optimistic that we’re gonna make some progress.”

The event was free, but donations to the NAACP were appreciated.