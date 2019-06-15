Rummage Sale Wraps Up with Blue Skies

Thousands of people walked up and down the four miles of Park Point.

DULUTH, Minn. – Bargain hunters were outside enjoying the last day of the 39th Annual Park Point Rummage Sale on Saturday.

Skies were clear, and one resident says the second day, and final, day of the sale was much busier, but that doesn’t stop his friend group from enjoying the party atmosphere.

“We provide our own refreshments we really make a party of it, people that come around to look they have a good time and just the crowd interaction is just a lot of fun,” said John Bray, who’s been a resident of Park Point for 35 years.

Thousands of people went house to house during the two-day event spanning the four plus miles of Park Point.