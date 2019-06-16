Father’s Day Car Show Raises Funds for Spartan Hot Rod

Dozens of carefully detailed, and even some rust covered, cars rolled into the show.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Dads and car lovers were on hand at Belknap Plaza in Superior on Sunday for an All-Ford Powered Father’s Day Car Show.

All the money raised benefits the Hot Rod Youth Mentoring Program which teaches Superior High School students how to work on cars.

“There are a lot of excellent, good paying jobs for young people when they learn a skill and learn a trade, so we try to give them those skills so they get to work on a team and learn how to work with adults in a professional shop,” said Brad Esler, the founder of Spartan Hot Rod.

Len’s and Johnny’s Autobody shops are the main shops that donate their time and expertise to helping students involved in the program.