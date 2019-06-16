Fitger’s Brewhouse Offers Free Brewey Tours for Father’s Day

Fitger's Brewhouse gives beer to dads and families.

DULUTH, Minn- Dads and families could enjoy free beer and a personalized tour at Fitger’s Brewhouse.

The historic brewery wanted to join in on the Father’s Day fun to say thank you to all the dads in the Northland.

This is the first year Fitger’s offered a brewery tour and beer samples instead of just a free pint for the holiday.

“My favorite part is just getting to know all the people that come on our tours, especially the dads, to hear what they’re interested in, answering any questions about how the beer is made and showing them where it’s made so when they’re sitting down with a beer afterwards, they can see the story behind the beer,” brewhouse general manager Jake Abel said.

The crew at Fitger’s says it’s fun showing families the inner workings of what they call the best beer in Duluth.