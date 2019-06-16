Meet The Huskies: Troy Newell

For the first Meet The Huskies of the summer, we feature one of the returning pitchers from last year's squad.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Huskies are coming off of a huge season last summer, playing in game three of the Summer Collegiate World Series. Part of the reason for that success was pitcher Troy Newel, who’s back for another year with the Huskies.

“Tyger [Pederson] asked me earlier last year if I wanted to come back and I said yeah, if the opportunity comes up and I’m available to come back, I’d love come back,” Newell said.

Last season, Newel pitched in 65 innings, giving up 39 hits while striking out 55 batters and had a 3.46 earned run average. This year, Newell hopes to make his pitch selection more consistent.

“I have my fastball that I really like. My slider is on one day, my changeup is on one day and really I just want to work on getting both of those pitches because to pitch at a really high level, you’ve got to have all of your pitches working for you every time you go out there and you’ve got to be able to throw them for strikes,” Newell said.

While the Huskies saw a lot of success last year, so did Newell. The Western Kentucky grad was one of four Huskies selected as a Northwoods League all star and also played in the Major League Dreams Showcase.

“For all of us guys that are in this league, we’re all here because we love the sport of baseball and we want to play professionally and get paid. They draw a scout from I think practically every single pro team, so it was another opportunity for me to showcase my skills and get my name out there and hopefully sign a contract out there eventually,” Newell added.

And now, Newell is hoping to make a similar impression on MLB scouts in a place that he’s grown to love.

“The fans here in Duluth are fantastic and I love the town,” Newell said. “The city is great. It’s super outdoorsy, I actually brought my mountain bike up with me this year because I love to mountain bike. You couldn’t ask for a better place with weather like this to come play summer ball.”