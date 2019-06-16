Rip Current Warning on Park Point Beaches

Fire Department warns against swimming.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Fire Department is warning the public that it’s too dangerous to swim at park point beaches because of rip currents in Lake Superior.

The rip currents extend as far as 100 yards offshore, and there aren’t any lifeguards at the beaches.

There are red flags up at the 12th st beach, Lafayette Square, and the Park Point beach.

A red flag means that the conditions are too dangerous for people to get in the water.

The warning went into effect today and will continue until 10 am tomorrow.