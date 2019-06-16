Superior Celebrates Juneteenth with Community Cookout

Freedom Day celebrations in Kelly Park unite the community.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- This Wednesday, June 19th, is Juneteenth, the day in 1865 when slaves in the united states were officially set free.

On Sunday Juneteenth was commemorated in Superior.

Multiple groups, such as the Superior African Heritage Community, Fathers Rise Together, UWS, and Duluth–Superior Save the Kids hosted a cookout in Kelly Park.

The annual event brings together about 300 people every year. It featured a Father and Kids Dance and a bouncy house, among other activities.

Organizers say it’s a good way to unify the community while celebrating the end of slavery in American history.

“African Americans are everywhere and the Northland is a part of the history of it,” said Chaquana McEntyre, founder of Fathers Rise Together.

“We need to be educated about what slavery did and how it effected us, and we’re here so to celebrate all of us meaning our history, is very important it enriches us to do this.”