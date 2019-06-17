Camp Invention at Marshall School Teaches Kids About Science and Engineering

DULUTH, Minn. – Over 100 kindergarten through sixth grade kids are learning and creating at a STEM camp at the Marshall school this week.

Camp invention focuses on introducing kids to science and engineering.

The kids build robots and explore circuit boards.

They also learn about technology used by farms.

The camp director says it may also spark a child’s interest in a career in science down the road.

“If they have that positive experience, then maybe they will be interested in continuing, especially if they are inspired. But I think the other thing is it exposes them to a variety of things they can do when it comes to science and innovation”

Almost every day kids take home a project they created.