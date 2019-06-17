Conference Addresses Issues Impacting Health Care in Rural Communities

DULUTH, Minn. – More than 500 healthcare professionals were at the DECC to address issues impacting healthcare in rural communities for the 21st Annual Minnesota Rural Health Conference.

The conference served as a platform for sharing innovative solutions to improve rural healthcare.

Issues such as workforce shortages and limited access to healthcare can be a few of the challenges impacting those areas.

“We have many communities that are working towards improving the health of their population and by providing this opportunity of networking and sharing that they will be more aware of the resources that are available in their community and the state of Minnesota as well.”

There were about 150 college students who also attended the forum.

The conference continues into June 18th.