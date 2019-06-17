Duluth Group Encourages Skating and Sipping This Summer

The Skate and Sip Group Meets Every Other Tuesday until September 10

DULUTH, Minn. – The North Shore Inline Marathon isn’t happening until September 13 – 14, but that’s not stopping avid skaters from practicing and enjoying an ice cold brew.

North Shore Inline Marathon, Inc. is hosting the third annual Skate and Sip group this summer.

Bent Paddle Brewing Co. is sponsoring the event with a free beer for each participant to enjoy after the group skate.

Mike Ward, organizer of the event says NSIM has also added a fleet of rental and demo skates from Major Sponsor Rollerblade for use during Skate and Sip group meetings and other events.

Skate and Sip is happening Tuesday, June 18 at 6:00 p.m., and every other Tuesday until September 10.

The event is open to the public. Participants are encouraged to register before taking part.

Skaters will meet at the Willard Munger State Trail Northern Trailhead in Duluth at Grand Avenue and 75th Avenue West, behind the Willard Munger Inn.

Once an hour of skating wraps up, the group heads to the Bent Paddle Brewing Co. taproom to enjoy one free beer and conversation.

Click here to register today!