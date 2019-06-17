Duluth’s ‘West Theater’ Expected to Open Friday

Original Art Deco Theater, first opened in 1937, will reopen for the first time in 40 years

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth’s original Art Deco Theater is expected to open its doors this Friday for the first time in forty years.

The West Theater on Central Avenue in West Duluth opened in 1937.

It was one of Duluth’s premiere theaters until it closed in the 1970s.

The 250 seat venue will be the only family movie theater and concert space between Downtown Duluth and Cloquet.

Owner Bob Boone, who also owns the Duluth Reader, tells us West Duluthians are excited for the opening.

“Every day I come here, somebody walks up and says ‘my parents had their first date here’ or ‘my kids have never been able to go to a movie by themselves’ because they don’t trust the buses or whatever, and now they’re going to be able to say, ‘kids here’s five dollars. Go to the movie,'” said Boone.

The theater will host a gala and movie night on Friday, June 21st. $35 tickets are available online.

Mainstream movies are expected to start July 2nd.