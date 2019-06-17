Grandma’s Marathon Race Week Begins

Preparations begin for the 5k, 1/2 and Full Marathons.

DULUTH, Minn.- Pieces of Grandma’s Marathon are coming together in Duluth, as the Big Top Tent has just gone up in Canal Park.

It seems the Marathon will reshape the city, to give runners a solid course, and give spectators a comfortable experience to cheer them on.

Finishing touches still have to be added, like painting the finish line, which race officials said comes Friday after the roads have been closed off.

But the Big Top Tent is a sign that the race is just days away.

“We’re really excited for it to be race week,” said the race’s Marketing and Public Relations Director, Mandi Peterson. “Y’know we’ve been putting all our months and months of prep into it so we’re excited it’s finally here, excited to welcome all the runners to Duluth and see what race week has in store.”

This year new features to improve traffic are being added, such as free bike valet service.

People can ride their bikes into Canal Park, and have it checked in like a coat check into a secure area.

A new pedestrian bridge will also be built in addition to the one by the finish line, to ease foot traffic near the slip.

“Actually we have a foot bridge that goes over the 5K on Friday night and we’re moving that on Saturday so it’ll go right over near the William A. Irvin,” Peterson said.

“So that’ll allow pedestrians to cross over, without actually having to cross the ½ marathon or Full marathon course and try to dodge runners that are circling around the DECC.”

Those foot bridges are set to be installed later in the week.

The big kickoff for the race will be the expo on Thursday. Racers and spectators can find race information online and in the Grandma’s Weekend Guide.

The guide will be distributed throughout the weekend, or you can find it on the Grandma’s Marathon App, which will also feature live runner tracking once they start the course.