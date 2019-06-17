Huskies Fall to Rox, Drop Seventh Straight Home Game

St. Cloud would pick up the road win over Duluth on Monday night.

DULUTH, Minn. – A five-run third inning would be the catalyst for an avalanche of runs as St. Cloud blasted Duluth 12-3 Monday night at Wade Stadium.

The Huskies got off to a great start when Nic Kent hit a two-run home run in the first inning. But they would struggle the rest of the way as they lose their seventh straight game at home.

Duluth will return home tomorrow to take on the Bismark Larks.