Jay Cooke State Park Shares Success Story Coming Back from 2012 Floods

It's been 7 years since the devastating floods of 2012 in the Northland.

CARLTON, Minn.- Government officials from around the country visited Jay Cooke State Park learn how the Northland came back from devastating floods that washed over the area in 2012.

A group called the Philanthropic Preparedness and Emergency Resilience Partnership stopped in Jay Cooke State Park on a nationwide tour to see how certain areas bounced back after enduring a natural disaster.

“Jay Cooke is a good spot for this because we have had a lot of impact from the 2012 flood as a lot of the area has,” park manager Lisa Angelos said.

Park officials talked about the damage caused by roaring waters in 2012 and how the park couldn’t make repairs alone.

To fix the damage caused by the floods, they relied on government and Fond Du Lac Band members to help.

After hearing stories of the flood, the tour group could see the work these partnerships did to restore the park like on the historic swinging bridge that was out of commission for 16 months after the flooding.

“Any efforts towards advance preparation to have a good plan for what can be done in an emergency situation will definitely be beneficial to everyone involved as well as just understanding all of the different entities that it does take to work together to respond to an incident,” Angelos said.