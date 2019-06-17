Kids Build with Legos at Superior Public Library

UPERIOR, Wis.- Kids are building legos at the Superior Public Library.

11-year-old Gage Kennedy was there with his family.

He says he likes the challenge of trying to build certain things with the legos.

“Like you can be creative with it. Like you can build whatever you want and have fun with it,” Kennedy said.

Lego club is every Monday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Officials with the library say it’s a great way to get kids exposed to books and reading, just by being around them.