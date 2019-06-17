Local WWII Vet Posthumously Honored With Prestigious Decoration

Aaron Jacobson was posthumously awarded the Distinguished Service Cross for his heroism in WWII.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Family and friends of a WWII veteran gathered at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center for a ceremony awarding a veteran who’s no longer alive with a prestigious military decoration.

Aaron Jacobson, from Maple, was posthumously awarded the Distinguished Service Cross, the award just below the Medal of Honor, for his heroism in WWII.

Unfortunately after his records were lost in a fire, he missed out on the pension and all the gratitude that normally comes with the honor.

Monday, Congressman Sean Duffy presented Jacobson’s nephew with the cross earned 75 years ago, Jacobson’s true sacrifice can be remembered.

“I wish Aaron would have this medal to put on his chest when he came back from there and shake people’s hands and gotten the support he needed and that never happened,” said Stanley Jacobson, Aaron’s nephew.

For a decade, Stanley Jacobson, along with a family friend have been trying to get Aaron the recognition his legacy deserved.

Finally, after their third attempt, they were able to get his record corrected.

“It’s kind of a great honor to be here to take part of it I know his family has been looking forward to this day for a long time. For me it’s great to help them out and to make sure that his uncle is recognized for his service he gave during WWII,” said Matt Ketola, who helped secure the Distinguished Service Cross.

Aaron Jacobson also received three Purple Hearts, but after coming back form the war he struggled being a civilian again.

So finally getting Aaron this high distinction for his sacrifice brings the story full circle.

“People don’t realize this freedom that we got comes with a price. I think I did a good thing to day by getting this job done,” said Stanley Jacobson.

The Bong Center also announced at the ceremony that the story of Aaron’s heroism and his family’s tireless attempt to get him his due recognition will be included as part of their exhibit reconstruction.