Rangers Trade Hermantown Native Neal Pionk to Jets

Neal Pionk is moving from New York to Winnipeg.

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. – Former UMD Bulldog and Hermantown native Neal Pionk is moving north of the border.

The New York Rangers announced Monday they have traded Pionk to the Winnipeg Jets. The 23-year-old was part of a package to help the Rangers acquire defenseman Jacob Trouba.

In his first full season in the NHL, Pionk scored six goals and 20 assists in 73 games while leading New York in power play points for defensemen. Winnipeg also have the rights to Hermantown native and current UMD blueliner Dylan Samberg.