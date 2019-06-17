Running Stores Prepare for Grandma’s Marathon

Duluth Running Company getting store ready for race weekend.

DULUTH, Minn.- It’s Grandma’s Marathon Race Week, and Duluth running stores are getting ready for over 20,000 runners to take to the streets this weekend.

Duluth Running Company is bringing out all their stock to prepare for runners, getting last minute gear not only during the week, but even right before the race.

“We’ve had sales like happen day of,” said Dayeton Tolle, Sales Associate at the store. “People forget their shoes, it happens.”

“Having ran a marathon before I know that last minute meal replacements or like last minute hydration is a need and making sure that we have that and making sure people are prepared is essential.”

Duluth Running Company even has a training group for Grandma’s, that they will watch and cheer for on race day.