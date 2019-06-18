Belknap Street Reopens After Two Year Construction Project

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Local leaders and business owners lined Belknap Street to witness the re–opening after orange cones became the new normal for the city for the last two years.

Ground breaking for the construction project started in 2017 with hopes of bringing new life to a major road in the city.

The extensive project consisted of crews repaving the road and sidewalks for better safety and mobility.

New water lines were also installed to replace deteriorating pipes from the early 1900’s.

Now that the project is complete business owners are happy get their customers back.

“Business was pretty rough for the first two years of construction. We’re glad to see the cones go,” said Co-Owner of Belknap Liquors and Lounge Alan Jaques.

“We’re excited that the traffic is back and that traffic is flowing well through our parking lot,” Jaques continues.

President of the Superior Business Improvement District and owner of American Family Insurance Agency on Belknap, says construction did not really impact his business.

But both he and the owner of Belknap Liquors and Lounge have a little advice for businesses dealing with construction impacts.

“Work with city partners and make sure everybody knows your open for business. Make it easy as possible for your clients to get to you,” said BID President Nick Korhonen.

“Just hang in there save for the future, cut your expenses and it will come back to you,” said Jaques

Executive Director of BID believes the reopening will attract even more new businesses to Belknap Street.

“I’m always enamored with the fact that people are willing to take a risk to follow their dreams, buy a business, buy a building and refurbish a building. We’re just so lucky that there are people that want to invest in their own community. So I think it’s going to be really fun to see what happens next,” said Lindsey Jacobson.

The BID executive director also says there are only a few building vacancies left on Belknap Street.

She’s encouraging business owners to take advantage of those opportunities.

Minor work is still being done.

Crews will finish painting the road and touch up landscaping.

The entire project is expected to be completed by the end of this month.