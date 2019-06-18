City Officials Preparing for Grandma’s Marathon

DULUTH, Minn. – The 43rd annual Grandma’s Marathon is on Saturday, and city officials are busy preparing for the day.

Roads along the route will be closed starting Saturday at 4 a.m. and will start opening back up around 2 p.m..

There will also be extra police presence to make sure everyone stays safe.

Officers will even be coming from St. Paul who are specially trained to handle anything suspicious, like packages.

“We want to make sure that everyone is safe and that we want to make sure that if you see something say something because although we have the increased presence down there we want to make sure that everyone is looking out for everyone’s safety,” said Lt. Chad Nagorski of the Duluth Police Department.

9,000 runners and thousands more spectators will be traveling to Duluth for the race, so parking will be tight.

“The city has parking on public streets and then there are city owned parking lots throughout especially downtown. We certainly ask people to be thoughtful of neighbors as they park in the neighborhoods but it’s a busy weekend and everyone knows that,” said Chief Administrative Officer Noah Schuchman.

Road crews are preparing as well for race day.

Crews have been out all week repainting lines and making sure everything is in good shape for the event.