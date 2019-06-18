Cloquet Native Sadie Lundquist Brings Home Isobel Cup

The Cloquet native was a member of the Minnesota Whitecaps team that won the 2019 NWHL championship in their inaugural season.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Tuesday, the city of Cloquet was turned into the city of champions as former Lumberjack Sadie Lundquist returned home with some extra hardware in her possession.

Lundquist brought the Isobel Cup to Northwoods Credit Union Arena for fans to see and even hold above their heads. The Cloquet native was a member of the Minnesota Whitecaps team that won the 2019 NWHL championship in their inaugural season. Lundquist says this event brought back special memories from a magical season.

Lundquist added that she knows the Isobel Cup serves as a symbol to local youth hockey players that a dream to play in the pros is very much possible.

The Isobel Cup will be making another appearance in the Northland next week as Duluth native Emma Stauber will be bringing the cup to the St. Luke’s Sports and Event Center in Proctor on June 27th.