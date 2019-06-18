Enbridge Plan to Replace Line 3 Hits Another Obstacle

(Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Enbridge Energy’s plan to replace its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline across northern Minnesota has hit another obstacle.

Earlier this month a court said the project’s environmental impact statement failed to address the possibility of an oil spill into the Lake Superior watershed.

Now the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and Department of Natural Resources say they can’t take final action on the project’s permits until the Public Utilities Commission addresses the deficiencies.