Filing Period Ends for Duluth Elections

Nine Candidates For Duluth Mayor

DULUTH, Minn.-The filing period is over for multiple municipal races in the Northland.

Nine candidates are vying for the seat of Duluth mayor including incumbent Emily Larson.

Others running include Daniel Weatherly, an Army veteran, who says he wants to make the city government more transparent. Another military veteran has also joined the field. Former Air Force member Caleb Anderson says he wants to make Duluth more pro-business.

Corey Ford wants his campaign to focus on more affordable housing and road construction issues. Local landscaper Jesse Peterson says he wants to raise the minimum wage and have more rent control.

Candidate John Socha, who has a background in the construction business, says one of his focuses will be having a more efficient budget process.

Businessman David Nolle recently announced his candidacy as well. He was formerly the executive director for the Boy Scouts of America in Duluth. Among his top areas of concern include the opioid epidemic the region is fighting and a population growth that has become stagnant.

Candidate Doris Queen Lavender also filed for mayor, but Fox 21 has not been able to reach her.

Donald Raihala filed at the last minute as well for the mayor’s seat.

Council Member At-Large (Elect 2)

Seven candidates have also filed for the councilor at-large seat including the two incumbents Arik Forsman and Noah Hobbs.

Among those running include DFL-endorsed candidate Mike Mayou, a student in the business school at UMD. He hopes to get more affordable housing for Duluthians.

Local business owner Derek Medved is also running – he owns multiple gas stations in the area. He too has affordable housing as one of the top issues the city is facing.

Matthew William Stewart has filed for the seat – he says he’s been living in the area for 35 years and wants to “create, connect and cultivate people, relations, and their innovations.”

Rounding out the field are Stephen Abernethy and Nathaniel Rankin.

Abernethy works at the Arrowhead House in Duluth as a mental health support staff member – he’s also a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves. He says his top concerns are ending homelessness; helping stop climate change; while also having more city-wide initiatives.

Rankin told Fox 21 that he has worked for Charter Communications for the last 18 years. Some of the key issues he is running on include improving infrastructure and getting higher paying jobs to the area.

Council District 3

Four candidates are running for the District 3 seat which is wide open after current seat holder Em Westerlund announced she’s not running again.

One of the candidates is Ryan Glenn. He says he’s experienced homelessness in the past and is hoping if elected, he can get more affordable housing in Duluth.

Theresa O’Halloran-Johnson also has housing as one of the top platforms she’s running on.

Henry Banks has worked as a civil rights leader in the Northland for years.

Roz Randorf previously worked at the Duluth News Tribune. She too wants more affordable housing for the area and better infrastructure.

Council District 5

Three candidates are competing for Jay Fosle’s seat in District 5, who did not file for reelection.

Ashley Grimm is a Northland native and currently serves as the vice chair for Duluth’s Human Rights Commission. One of her top priorities is getting more high paying jobs to the area.

Facing off against Grimm is Janet Kennedy. She is currently the president of the Duluth Planning Commission. She says one of her missions is “building community and business coalitions.”

Jeanne Koneczny has also served on multiple boards including the Duluth Planning Commission and Western Lake Superior Sanitary District Board. Some of her top priorities include improving infrastructure and growing the Northland’s economy.

Council District 1

Incumbent Gary Anderson is running again. He will be facing off against Becky Hall who filed at the last minute.

Primary and Election

Primaries are set for Aug. 13. The general election will be held Nov. 5.

For information on other local races, including the Duluth School Board, visit this website.