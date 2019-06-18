Great Outdoors: Grandma’s Runners Prepare for Marathon

Duluth Running Company busy with runners getting gear

DULUTH, Minn. – Grandma’s Marathon runners will make their way down the North Shore this Saturday.

Thousands will run 26.2 miles from Two Harbors to Canal Park in Duluth.

Local shops are making sure the runners have everything they need to finish Grandma’s Marathon.

“The energy is palpable, you can feel it. Everybody is really excited,” said Dayeton Tolle, a sales associate at Duluth Running Company.

The 43rd running of the race will pass right by the store.

“We have a marathon training group out of our store so it’s cool to see familiar faces shoot of PRs or run their first marathon,” said Tolle.

Local shops have been making a lot of last minute sales.

“We’ve had sales happen day of. People forget their shoes, it happens,” said Tolle.

Naomi Vagts is running her seventh Grandma’s this year.

“I really like the motivation that it gives me to train during the year and keep running throughout the year. I like running but having this goal to work toward is really fun,” said Vagts.

She stopped into Duluth running to get some new running socks.

“They’re thinner and they help absorb sweat and keep your feet comfortable while you’re running,” said Vagts.

Athletes say being stocked up on the right gear is important for running your best.

“Right now it’s more nutrition stuff like hydration, hydration packs, belts, food, gu, socks, shoes,” said Tolle.

For first time runners, they have some words of advice.

“Stay hydrated,” said Tolle. “You want to make sure that you’re hydrated not even the day before, do it the week before. Today should be the day you start hydrating.”

“Have a goal of just finishing the race,” said Vagts. “Don’t worry about your time the first time. Have fun while you’re out there running and enjoy the experience.”

The race starts at 7:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Runners will start crossing the Grandma’s Marathon finish line in Duluth a little more than two hours later.