Hanging Flower Baskets Go Up in Canal Park

Greater Downtown Council puts up baskets to beautify Canal Park before Summer and Grandmas's

DULUTH, Minn.- It’s beginning to look like summer in Canal Park, as the hanging flower baskets have started going up, just in time for Grandma’s Marathon.

More than 100 baskets were delivered and hung up Tuesday morning.

Greater Downtown Council leaders said it’s important to liven up the scenery in Canal Park.

“This is just important aesthetics for the Downtown and Canal Park area,” said President of the Greater Downtown Council, Kristi Stokes.

“Just really adds that color, adds some vibrancy, makes people really look around and just really see the joy in being able to see plants and trees and flowers throughout their downtown environment.”

The flowers and their maintenance are funded by property owners within the district.