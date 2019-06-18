Hillside Farmer’s Market Reaches Families in Need

Market open every Tuesday afternoon through the end of October

DULUTH, Minn. – The Hillside Farmer’s Market is now open for the season with a focus on reaching families in need.

The market at Fifth Avenue East and Third Street is a much needed food option in a neighborhood where nearly twenty percent of people don’t have access to transportation for groceries.

Vendors like Golden Gardens of Willow River sell locally grown, healthy products to Central Hillside residents.

“I grew up on a farm and now all my boys grew up on the farm,” said Golden Gardens owner, Bruce Schmidt. “We had all sons and then wanted to bring them back and farm again.”

Shoppers who use an EBT card at the market get a match of $15 per day from Hunger Solutions Minnesota and Essentia Health. Last year, 130 families took part in that program.

Even for customers who don’t need assistance, it’s nice to have so many food options in one place.

“We just started walking around and we’re going to go back over to the bakery one over there, we tried some of the samples over here to the right of me and we looked at his stuff and now they’re just finishing setting up, now we’re going to go back around and purchase,” said Roxy Johnson, who was visiting the farmer’s market from Mankato.

The Hilllside Farmer’s Market will be open every Tuesday afternoon through the first week of October.