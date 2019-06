Huskies’ Bats Silenced At Home Against Larks

The Duluth Huskies could only get two hits at home against Bismarck.

DULUTH, Minn. – It was another rough night for the Duluth Huskies as they are blanked at home by Bismarck 5-0 Tuesday night at Wade Stadium.

The Huskies could only muster two hits on the Larks as they lost their eighth straight game at home. They’ll be back at Wade Stadium for a rematch against Bismarck Wednesday night.