Minnesota State Fair Adds 31 new Food Items

ST. Paul, Minn (Fox 9) – Rejoice, Minnesota, the official list of the new foods coming to the State Fair has arrived!

This year the Great Minnesota Get-Together has added 31 new culinary adventures to bring the total of items available to nearly 500 foods.

In order to get through the Fair’s whole menu, one would, and this is back of the napkin math here, have to eat 500 different items in 12 days.

So without further delay, step right up and become familiar with what’s new to eat in 2019:

Bada Bing Sandwich: Italian-inspired warm flatbread sandwich with ham, salami, melted mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, fresh basil and creamy balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

At The Sandwich Stop, located on the west side of Clough Street between Carnes & Judson avenues

Blueberry Key Lime Pie: Blueberry Key lime filling in a graham cracker crust, topped with whipped cream and fresh blueberries.

At Farmers Union Coffee Shop, located on the north side of Dan Patch Avenue between Cooper & Cosgrove streets

Boozy Berries & ‘Barb Trifle: Five-layer cold trifle with vanilla pound cake, lemon curd, Cannon River Gris wine and blueberry compote, more pound cake and Gris and rhubarb compote, topped with mint-infused fresh whipped cream and Gris and blueberry coulis.

At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section

Breakfast Potato Skin: Deep-fried potato skin stuffed with scrambled eggs and peppers, topped with blackened beef chislic – a South Dakota bar food staple – and drizzled with bearnaise sauce.

At The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center

Carnitas Taco Cone: Carnitas with a sesame-garlic ginger sauce, cabbage, lime and queso fresco, topped with green onion and sour cream and served in a deep-fried cone-shaped tortilla.

At San Felipe Tacos, located in the Food Building, east wall

Carolina Pit-Smoked Brisket Taco: Beef brisket pit-smoked over hickory charcoal, shredded and topped with smoked Gouda cheese, a pickled kale crunch made with kale, Brussels sprouts, carrots, radicchio, napa and red cabbage, with a drizzle of BBQ sauce; served in a flour tortilla with tortilla chips.

At Shanghaied Henri’s, located at the International Bazaar, north wall

Cheesy Sriracha Funnel Cake Bites: Bite-sized funnel cake pieces infused with a blend of Parmesan, Romano and mozzarella cheeses, deep-fried and finished with a sprinkle of sharp cheddar and chives, and served with homemade Sriracha aioli dipping sauce. Ranch or garlic butter dipping sauce is also available.

At Funnel Cakes, located on the north side of Dan Patch Avenue between Nelson & Underwood streets

Cuban Fusion Fajita: Carnitas-style roast pork, deli-sliced ham, Swiss cheese, dill pickles and Juanita’s Fajitas’ signature mustard folded into a flour tortilla.

At Juanita’s Fajitas, located west of Nelson Street just south of the Grandstand

Dilly Dog: Pickle stuffed with bratwurst, dipped in batter and deep-fried.

At Swine & Spuds, located in the Warner Coliseum, east side

Duck Drummies: Duck wings coated in a batter and seasoning blend, deep-fried and served with Giggles’ own tequila lime dipping sauce.

At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue & Cooper Street at The North Woods

Feta Bites: Deep-fried Greek pasta dough stuffed with feta cheese, cream cheese and Dino’s Greek seasoning. Served with a creamy olive tapenade.

At Dino’s Gyros, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson & Underwood streets

Fried Tacos On-A-Stick: Two stuffed tacos – one filled with green chorizo and potatoes and one filled with a vegetarian black bean and corn mix – deep-fried, topped with crumbled cheese and a drizzle of guacamole salsa and served on-a-stick. (Aug. 28 – Sept. 2 only)

At Midtown Global Market’s Taco Cat, located in the Taste of the Midtown Global Market booth at the International Bazaar, east wall

Grilled Sota Sandwich: Cinnamon nut butter and Minnesota blueberry marmalade served warm on Irish soda bread. Gluten-free and dairy-free.

At Brim, located at the North End, northwest section

Halo Cone: A swirled blend of cotton candy and blue raspberry soft serve ice cream in a halo of vanilla cotton candy and sprinkled with a mix of candy toppings.

At Rainbow Ice Cream, located in the Grandstand, upper level, east section near the stairs tower

The Hot Hen: BBQ chips topped with smoked pulled buffalo chicken, blue cheese fondue, pickled jalapeños, tomatoes, green onions and blue cheese crumbles.

At RC’s BBQ, located on the north side of West Dan Patch Avenue between Liggett & Chambers streets

Irish Whiskey Boneless Wings: All-natural white chicken chunks, breaded, deep-fried, tossed in Irish whiskey BBQ sauce and garnished with chopped scallions. Gluten-free.

At O’Gara’s at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue & Cosgrove Street

Jamm’in Brisket Grilled Cheese: Slow-smoked brisket, red onion jam, cheddar and pepper jack cheeses and RC’s hot BBQ sauce.

At RC’s BBQ, located on the north side of West Dan Patch Avenue between Liggett & Chambers streets

Joey Mary: An iced coffee slushie topped with a skewer of gluten-free baked goods, including a chocolate bite, honey toffee crunch and almond cookie.

At Brim, located at the North End, northwest section

Lamb T-Bone Chops: All-natural, 100% grass-fed grilled lamb loins seasoned with Mama Fatima’s Holy Land Marinade.

At Holy Land, located at the International Bazaar, southeast corner

Lavender Lemonade: Pink lemonade made with fresh lavender leaves.

At Farmers Union Coffee Shop, located on the north side of Dan Patch Avenue between Cooper & Cosgrove streets

Mini Donut Latte: A traditional latte with house-made mini donut flavoring, whole milk and espresso topped with a dusting of cinnamon and sugar.

At The Anchor Coffee House, located on the west side of Underwood Street between Carnes & Judson avenues outside Ramberg Music Cafe

No Bologna Coney: Italian mortadella pork sausage flavored with pistachios and Mancini’s pepper blend, served on a buttered and toasted split-top bun, and topped with mild muffuletta olive and pepper salad.

At Mancini’s al Fresco, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson & Underwood streets

Nordic Waffles in Pebbles & Bam Bam and Al Pastor varieties: Two new fresh-made waffle wraps: Pebbles & Bam Bam with warm Reese’s chocolate peanut butter cups and fruity cereal; and Waffle Al Pastor made with Mexican-style marinated pork, pineapple, onions, cilantro and salsa verde.

At Nordic Waffles, located at West End Market, southwest section

Peaches n’ Cream Nachos: A bed of cinnamon sugar pita chips with Bridgeman’s Peaches n’ Cream ice cream, peach topping, a drizzle of honey and crushed pecans, finished with whipped cream, a cherry and a dusting of cinnamon sugar.

At Bridgeman’s Ice Cream, located on the northeast corner of Judson Avenue & Liggett Street

Shrimp & Grits Fritters: Aged cheddar grits, gulf shrimp, onions and Creole seasoning, deep-fried and served with aioli dipping sauce. Gluten-free.

At Funky Grits, located in the Food Building, east wall

Snow Cap Mini Waffle Sundae: Mini waffle topped with a scoop of Izzy’s cream cheese ice cream, warm real maple syrup and a maraschino cherry.

At Hamline Church Dining Hall, located on the north side of Dan Patch Avenue between Underwood & Cooper streets

Stuffed Cabbage Roll: Cabbage leaves wrapped around seasoned ground pork and rice, prepared with tomato sauce and served with a dinner roll.

At iPierogi, located in the Food Building, south wall

Tipsy Pecan Tart: Pecan pie infused with Dubliner Irish Whiskey and baked in a buttery shortbread shell. Gluten-free.

At Sara’s Tipsy Pies, located in the Food Building, south wall

Turkish Pizza: A Turkish-style cracker-thin flatbread, authentically named Lahmacun, topped with spicy minced beef, onion, tomato, lettuce, cucumber salad, parsley, fresh herbs, a squeeze of lemon and garlic sauce, then rolled or folded.

At Blue Moon Dine-In Theater, located on the northeast corner of Carnes Avenue & Chambers Street

Warm Cheesecake Tart: Cheesecake in a tart crust served warm with choice of chocolate, salted caramel or strawberry glaze or without topping.

At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of Schilling Amphitheater

Wingwalker Donut Flight: An assortment of hot, deep-fried cake donut holes and three syringes with DIY fillings – Bavarian cream, chocolate custard and Minnesota lingonberry jam.

At The Hangar, located at the North End, southwest section

NEW VENDORS

Blue Ox Burger Bar: Serving build-your-own hamburgers, cheeseburgers and bacon cheeseburgers (with ketchup, mustard, BBQ sauce, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, pickles and more); breakfast sandwiches (sausage or bacon with egg and cheese on a toasted English muffin); crinkle-cut fries; tater tots; and assorted beverages.

Located on the southeast corner of Judson Avenue and Clough Street

Brim: Serving the Grilled Sota Sandwich (cinnamon nut butter and Minnesota blueberry marmalade served warm on gluten-free Irish soda bread); Joey Mary (iced coffee slushie topped with a skewer of gluten-free baked goods); coffee slushies; brewed coffee; blueberry lemonade; and mint green lemonade. Flavorings and colors made with organic and natural ingredients.

Located at the North End, northwest section

Funky Grits: Serving Shrimp & Grits Fritters (aged cheddar grits, gulf shrimp, onions and Creole seasoning, deepfried and served with aioli dipping sauce); gluten-free. Also selling bottles of Cry Baby Craig’s hot sauce.

Located in the Food Building, east wall 4

iPierogi: Serving stuffed cabbage rolls (cabbage leaves wrapped around seasoned ground pork and rice, prepared with tomato sauce and served with a dinner roll); pierogies in three varieties (meat, potato and cheese, and meat/potato/cheese combination, garnished with bacon and caramelized onion and served with sour cream and arugula on the side; vegetarian option on request); Polish sausages (with homemade sauerkraut); and blintzes (sweet cheese rolls sprinkled with powdered sugar and drizzled with chocolate syrup).

Located in the Food Building, south wall

Kora’s Cookie Dough: Serving deep-fried chocolate chip cookie dough topped with powdered sugar and chocolate drizzle; and cookie dough on-a-stick in five flavors: classic chocolate chip, Grandma’s sugar cookie, monster cookie, Reese’s peanut butter, and Oreo fudge. All five flavors can be dipped in chocolate, white chocolate, peanut butter or butterscotch chips and rolled in sprinkles or peanuts. Sugar cookie variety is vegan-friendly.

Located on the south side of Dan Patch Avenue between Cooper & Cosgrove streets

Strawberries ‘n Crème: Serving fresh strawberries with non-dairy whipped topping; and fresh-brewed iced tea with strawberry flavoring.

Located on the southwest corner of Randall Avenue & Underwood Street

Thelma’s Handmade Ice Cream Sandwiches: Serving 10 varieties of ice cream sandwiches made with two cookies and ice cream: Snickerdoodle, chocolate chip, cayenne chocolate chip, strawberry sugar cookie, banana peanut butter, mint double chocolate chip, double chocolate chip, chocolate peanut butter, s’mores, and gluten-free snickerdoodle.

Located on the southeast corner of Judson Avenue & Underwood