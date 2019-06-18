RivAlz Twin Ports Team Up with Duluth Huskies

RivAlz will have their kickoff meeting next Tuesday at Hoops Brewing for anyone interested in signing up.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Huskies had some special guests Tuesday night as RivAlz Twin Ports made a special appearance. The ladies were at the game as part of their first fundraiser of the year to get people excited for the upcoming season for one of the more unique organizations in the Northland.

