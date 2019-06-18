Welty Joins Duluth School Board Race

DULUTH, Minn. – Former Duluth school board member, Harry Welty, officially entered the race for the Duluth School Board’s 2nd District seat on Tuesday.

Welty previously spent twelve years on the Duluth School Board between 1996 and 2017.

According to his blog, Welty says his first concern will be to establish financial equity between Duluth’s eastern and western schools.

Welty is running against David Kirby who is seeking another term on the Duluth School Board.

The filing period ends on Tuesday at 4:00 p.m.