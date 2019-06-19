“Carrie: the Musical” Takes Over The Underground Theater

Performances Begin Thursday, June 20 at The Undergound Theater in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Rubber Chicken Theater is extending prom season this year!

Their production of “Carrie: the Musical” will be staged June 20 – 22 and June 27 – 29 starting at 7:30 p.m. at The Underground located in the lower level of the Depot, 506 West Michigan Street.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for students. The performance is recommended for a mature audience.

Click here to purchase tickets today.

Carrie the Musical tells the story of misfit Carrie White.

At school, she’s an outcast who’s bullied by the popular crowd, and virtually invisible to everyone else.

At home, she’s at the mercy of her loving but cruelly over-protective mother. But Carrie’s just discovered she’s got a special power, and if pushed too far, she’s not afraid to use it.

Based on Stephen King’s bestselling novel, Carrie the Musical hasn’t been seen since its legendary 1983 Broadway production.

After that, the show’s original authors collaborated with several artists to create a newly reworked and fully re-imagined vision of this gripping tale.