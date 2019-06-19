Duluth Police: Teen’s Death Ruled as Suicide

DULUTH, Minn. – According to the Duluth Police Department, Ausineese Dufault’s manner of death has been listed as a suicide following lab results from the Midwest Medical Examiner and the investigation of the DPD Violent Crimes Unit.

A preliminary report confirmed last month that Dufault’s cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.

Authorities discovered Dufault, 16, dead inside a home while responding to a report of a gunshot in the 2100 block of West Third Street at 2:47 a.m. Monday, May 27.