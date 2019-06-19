Encouraging Conversation for Elder Abuse Awareness Month

SUPERIOR, Wis. – World Elder Abuse Awareness Day takes place annually on June 15, as the world recognizes Elder Abuse Month.

It’s an international observance, coming to be as a result of UN resolution 66/127.

With a rapidly growing global population of seniors, and as longevity increases, abuse of the elderly is an increasing reality affecting health and human rights.

Jennifer Paananen serves as an Adult Social Services worker in Douglas County.

Paananen says although this topic should be a continuous conversation year round, the month is about recognizing, discussing, and raising awareness.

Oftentimes, abusive situations go unreported.

Paananen shared it’s estimated 44,000 elderly live in the Twin Ports.

Out of this number, it’s estimated one in ten elders will experience some form of abuse, with one in four cases going unreported.

Abuse is classified as neglect in care from a family member or service provider, financial exploitation, or physical/sexual abuse.

See below for upcoming events in the Northeastern Minnesota, and in Northwestern Wisconsin.