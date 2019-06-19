Hilltoppers Baseball Team Eyeing First-Ever State Title

Duluth Marshall will face Minnehaha in the Class AA state title game at Target Field.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth was, is and will always be a hockey town. But Thursday, Marshall High School has the chance to do something that hasn’t been done in a very long time: turn Duluth into a baseball town.

Throughout their state tournament run, the Duluth Marshall baseball team has proved that they are not a top–heavy roster.

“Everybody knows Ben Pedersen, Peter Hansen and Maddux Baggs. But we have Cole Maccoux, Tyler Johnson, Brett Benson and Carter Sullivan. We’ve got seniors up and down the lineup get the job done,” said head coach Joe Wicklund.

“We’ve got a lineup that, one through nine, anyone can replace anybody in the whole lineup. The fact that our lineup can flip itself over and have any dude be the hero in that moment is just huge for the team,” pitcher Ben Pedersen said.

Tomorrow, the top–seeded Hilltoppers will take on Minnehaha in the Class AA state title game. The Redhawks handed Marshall their only loss of the season exactly two months ago.

“We know we didn’t have our bats that game. We were kind of slow off the start. We’re hoping to get off to a start on Thursday. Their pitcher throws a lot of curveballs so we’ll be sitting on those,” second baseman Maddux Baggs said.

“Our bats have gotten a lot hotter. Our defense has gotten better. Our pitching has gotten better. It’s going to be a battle. It’s going to be a crazy game. There’s going to be lots of ups and downs. We’re ready for that. You got to stay in the middle. Don’t get too high, don’t get too low,” said shortstop Peter Hansen.

For the past few weeks for the Hilltoppers’ seniors, it was all about spending as much time together as they possibly could. But Tuesday was their final practice and Thursday will be their final game.

First pitch on Thursday is set for one o’clock at Target Field.