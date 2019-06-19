Hundreds Take Part in Day of Caring Event

Volunteers were seen up and down the railroad tracks of the North Shore Scenic Railroad

DULUTH, Minn.- Hundreds of volunteers fanned out across Duluth today for the United Way’s Day of Caring.

Volunteers walked a three mile stretch along the Lakewalk on the North Shore Scenic Railroad and picked up trash and debris preventing it from getting into Lake Superior.

Two volunteers we spoke to said making Duluth look clean is important, but with Grandma’s Marathon this weekend, it’s even more vital as thousands of tourists flood into the area.

“It’s nice to know that we are helping to make the town look good for such a big event that draws in so many people”, said Jillian Elder, volunteer from Minnesota Power.

“I think if everyone just gave a few minutes. An hour, or two hours. We give a lot more than that but I think if everyone did that it would be a better community all the way around. It takes a village, and we are a village”, said Tracey Hendrickson, Account Manager at Young and Associates.

Other sites cleaned up by volunteers today included Park Point Beach and Enger Park.