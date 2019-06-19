Huskies Can’t Complete Late Rally, Fall to Larks

Duluth has now lost five in a row and nine straight at home.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Huskies tried to rally in the bottom of the ninth, but fell just short, as the Bismark Larks got the 7-6 win.

The Larks got on the board in the top of the first, then the Huskies responded in the bottom half of the inning to take a 3-2 lead. Bismark scored three in the top of the third to take the lead, and Duluth was never able to fully catch up. The Huskies scored one in the bottom of the ninth and had runners on first and second with one out, but couldn’t get another run across.

Ramon Enriquez went 2-for-4 with an RBI while Danny Zimmerman hit a two-run home run in the first inning.

The Huskies now go on the road and will play at La Crosse for two games.