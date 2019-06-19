Lake Superior Zoo After the 2012 Flood

After major damage and missing and dead animals, Zoo says they're back and better than ever.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Lake Superior Zoo was one of many areas ripped apart by the 2012 Northland Flash Floods.

Now, seven years later, they’re on the right track, according to Zoo officials.

The 2012 flood damaged the Barnyard, destroyed the Polar Shores exhibit, and claimed the lives of fourteen animals, even leaving a seal stranded on a nearby street.

Now Zoo officials said thanks to public support the Zoo is back on track, and growing again.

“We did work with the state and MNDOT to make sure that that flood plain, all our habitats were out of that flood plain and which the new bear country exhibit will not be in a flood plain,” said Haley Hedstrom, Director of Marketing and Development.

“And that flood risk has now been mitigated. That culvert down there has been redone, that’s under Grand Avenue–that’s the initial cause.”

A part of the zoo west of Kingsbury Creek is currently under construction.