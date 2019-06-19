Maternity Home Hopes to Help Homeless Mothers

Star of the North Maternity House holds Grand Opening.

DULUTH, Minn.-Affordable housing is hard to find for many in the Northland, but one organization is hoping to change that for the city’s new and soon –to—be moms.

Together for Life Northland held the grand opening of their Star of the North Maternity Home, on the upper floor of the Morning Star Women and Birthing Center on East Superior Street.

Staffed 24 hours a day, it can house up to four mothers each for 12 to 18 months and is packed with the necessities such as baby clothing, toiletries, and more.

The organization aims to help these mothers and their babies transition to a new home. All the clothing and baby supplies they get at the house, they take with them.

“We know we have a housing issue here in Duluth especially for Section 8 Housing, so we just want to help each mom and their baby become successful parents, or adopt or whatever their choices are and be successful,” said Susan McClermon, Board Chair for Together for Life Northland.

“So changing one woman, one baby at a time.”

To apply for housing at the maternity home, you must be at least 21 years–old and be expecting a baby or have had a child already.

A portion of the rent tenants pay goes to help the organization fund the house.