Torch Run Makes Stop in Duluth

The Flame of Hope made it's way around Duluth Wednesday afternoon before heading to the Twin Cities

DULUTH, Minn.- Earlier in the week, the Flame of Hope Torch began its trip from Thunder Bay Canada to the Twin Cities, and today the torch was in Duluth starting its final leg to the Twin Cities.

Seventeen bikers and runners along with law enforcement representatives made their way around Duluth today. They are celebrating the beginning of the Minnesota Special Olympics on Friday.

Duluth Police officers enjoy being a part of such a special event in the community.

“It means a lot for us to be able to be out in the community, showing the community that we are people besides just officers, we are out there helping people in need”, said Ryan Temple, Financial Crimes Investigator for Duluth Police.

We talked with a local Special Olympic runner today, and he said having all the support and being able to do something he loves so much, means a lot to him.

“It’s pretty just having all the police officers and being involved with special Olympics. Having these officers help out, raising money for Special Olympics can do the sports they want to do and they can compete at different levels”, said Dave Lane, Special Olympics participant.

As for the torch, after making its way around Duluth Wednesday it will head to Moose Lake before arriving in the cities tomorrow and will then be part of Friday’s Opening Ceremonies for the Summer Special Olympics.