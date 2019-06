Westfield Scores Twice as Duluth FC Stays Unbeaten

The Bluegreens pick up the shutout road win over the TwinStars.

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. – James Westfield would score in each half as Duluth FC got the road win over the Minnesota TwinStars 3-0 Wednesday night at Crimson Stadium.

Carlyle Junior would score the other goal in the game, his sixth of the season as the Bluegreens improve to 6-0-2 on the season.