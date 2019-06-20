Canal Park Tents Being Set-up for Grandma’s Weekend

DULUTH, Minn. – The tents are being set up in the parking lot in the middle of Canal Park.

Live performances will be there Friday night, Saturday morning, and Saturday evening.

Tent set-up started Monday morning.

Workers tell us it’s like the ultimate game of Tetris, fitting everything they need into one parking lot. But they love the experience and many come back every year.

“What’s so much fun for what I do is there’s a group of us that get back together and this is the week that we’re together every year and so it’s almost like a reunion every single year with the common goal of getting this race set up and pulling it off,” said Joe Heitala, a tent set-up captain.

