Civic Center Farmer’s Market is Open For The Season

The Civic Center Farmers market runs every Thursday until September 26th.

DULUTH, Minn. – The perfect place to grab fresh vegetables or a pick up a quick lunch is now open for the season.

The Civic Center Farmer’s Market is back for a second year.

Tables of vendors lined up outside the Duluth courthouse to sell a variety of goods such as fresh produce and jewelry.

The Juice Farm was also at the market offering vegan options.

Food trucks like the Rambler ALSO parked nearby serving up their signature dishes.

“We are strong believers at St. Louis county to support the community. We want to expose employees to fresh and healthy local foods,” said St. Louis County Health Promotions Coordinator Tiffany Kari.

It is open from 10:30 am–1:30 pm