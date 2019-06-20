Community Welcomes State Champ Hilltoppers Home

Family members and friends gathered at Duluth Marshall to celebrate the state champs.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Marshall baseball team arrived back to Duluth around 8 p.m. Thursday night with family, friends and classmates welcoming them home.

This is the first baseball state championship for the city of Duluth since 1950, so it’s been a long time coming, and the Hilltoppers noticed and appreciated the support they got from the community this entire ride.

“It means the world to us boys having all of these supporters, having Duluth come and support us at all of the baseball games, even if they’re up at Wade or at Proctor or especially when driving to St. Cloud or going to Target Field and supporting us, it means the world to us. It’s a totally different atmosphere when we’re playing there and it makes us feel welcome and makes us play better I think,” shortstop Peter Hansen said.