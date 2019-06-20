DECC Prepares for Annual Spaghetti Dinner

Two thousand pounds of pasta will be prepared for the Michelina's all-you-can-eat dinner

DULUTH, Minn. The tradition of carb-o loading is still strong before Grandma’s Marathon.

Meal preparation began Monday including two thousand pounds of pasta, five thousand pounds of sauce, and more than thirty thousand meatballs for the Michelina’s all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner Friday at the DECC.

Those organizing the event say the event continues to grow.

“It’s the place to be during grandmas marathon is down in this area and canal park and the tents and coming here for spaghetti and the expo and the DECC arena. It’s tradition,” said DECC Food Services Director, Amy Carlson.

Meals will be served from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Friday at the DECC.

Adult tickets cost $14 and kids are $7.