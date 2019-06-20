Edna G In Need of Volunteers

A tourist attraction needs help to run tours of it next month

TWO HARBORS, Minn.- A tug boat that was used in World War I, that is now a tourist attraction in Two Harbors, needs volunteers to help run tours of it.

The Edna G, a tug boat that came to Two Harbors back in December of 1980 will allow people to tour it once again after a five year hiatus during next month’s Heritage Days July 11th through the 14th.

In Two Harbors, those organizing these volunteers say it’s a once a lifetime opportunity.

“How cool was it your first vacation in school? How cool was it your first paid vacation in the wonderful world of work? How cool was your first kiss? This will be cool”, said Thomas Koehler, Friends of Edna G volunteer.

For those interested in training to be a tour guide for the Edna G, there will be a training day next Wednesday at the boat’s location on Waterfront Drive in Two Harbors.